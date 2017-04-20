Wolf bill fails in House

OLYMPIA — A bill that would exempt some information on wolf depredations from public disclosure failed in the House yesterday on a voice vote.
The bill was introduced by now Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy.
Short introduced the measure at the beginning of the session when she was still a House member.
The bill would’ve protected the names and addresses of farmers, ranchers and ruralites taking steps to mitigate wolf depredations.
