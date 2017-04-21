Athletes compete at three meets

— The Greyhounds track and field teams hosted Ephrata and East Valley (Yakima) yesterday.

The Tigers won the men’s events against Grandview, 76-64 and the women’s events, 123-26; and the Red Devils prevailed against the Greyhounds boys, 76-64, while the girls won, 115-33.

David Saunders was the only individual Grandview runner to win a race. He finished the 300 meters hurdles in 45.62.

Ricky Abarca and Gunner Chronis won two field events each. Abarca vaulted 11-06.00 in the pole vault and tied Chronis with a distance of 20.03.00 in the long jump. Chronis soared 6-06.00 in the high jump and had a triple jump distance of 41.06.00.

A couple of Grandview girls earned second-place honors in their events.

Alejandra Clara raced to the finish in 13.47.00 in the 3200 meters event. Ashley Arreola of East Valley won with a time of 11:20.00.

Vanessa Caballero was runner-up in the discus, throwing a distance of 95-11. Kianna Zimmer of the Red Devils had a throw of 104-11 for the win.

Top 4 finishes were also garnered by Lizeth Valencia in the 100 meters dash; Adreana Cervantes in the 200 meters race, the 100 meters hurdles and the 300 meters hurdles; Alexandra Garcia in the javelin; and Caballero in the shot put.

Boys placing the Top 4 included Abarca in the javelin, Nathan Silva in the discus, Adrian Benitez and Adolfo DeRobles in the 3200 meters, Bryce DeLaRosa in the 1600 and 800 meters races, DeRobles in the 800 meters, and Benitez in the 400 meters.

Sunnyside

The Grizzlies traveled to West Valley (Yakima) for a Columbia Basin Big Nine meet.

Sunnyside’s boys lost to Moses Lake, 91-53 and Eisenhower, 122-23. The girls lost to the Chiefs, 97-47, and the Cadets, 107-41.

Nathon Maltos led the Grizzlies boys, while Jessica Linde led the girls.

Maltos won the 200 meters race in 22.46, finished second in the 100 meters dash in 11.22 and was third in the long jump with a leap of 18-10.50.

Linde won the triple jump with a leap of 32-05.00 and the long jump with a distance of 16-07.00. She was second in the 100 meters dash in 12.72 and the 800 meters race in 2:32.49.

Also garnering Top 4 finishes for the boys was Xavier Estrada in the 400 meters race, Griffey Sarmiento in the 100 meters hurdles, the 4x100 relay team — Maltos, Cole Hazzard, Justin Reyes, and Uriel Diaz, the 4x400 relay — Diaz, Reyes, Sarmiento and Estrada, and Myles Alvarez in the pole vault.

Girls with Top 4 results included Alexandra Partch in the pole vault, Dallas Borrego in the 1600 meters and the 4x100 relay team — Sierra Cavazos, Keisha White, Lilian Froese-Raihl and Cecilia Guillen.

Prosser

The Mustangs competed in a Central Washington Athletic Conference meet hosted by Toppenish.

Team scores were not reported.

The boys had six first-place finishers and the girls had three.

Corby Lowry won the 300 meters hurdles in 42.75 and he was fourth in the 110 meters hurdles with a time of 17.77.

Lowry and teammates Logan Hamlin, Skylar Gray and Ryan Harle combined for a first-place time of 44.52 in the 4x100 relay.

Scott Blakney won the shot put with a throw of 44-03.50 and the discus with a distance of 140-00.00.

Oliver Davis won the high jump, clearing 5-10.00, and Michael Kernon lept 40-00.50 in the trip jump for another win.

Eliza Buttars won the 100 meters hurdles for the girls in a time of 17.56.

Jennifer Inions clocked a first-place time of 54.00 in the 300 meters hurdles event.

The 4x100 relay team — Inions, Hannah Johnson, Brandi Groeneveld and Asia Olivarez — combined for a first-place clocking of 54.15.

Top 2 results were garnered by Ryan Harle, Skylar Gray and Tanner Bolt for the boys.

Girls with runner-up finishes included Asia Olivarez, Janet Orozco, Hannah Lind, Hali Ver Mulm and the 4x200 relay team — Johnson, Inions, Olivarez and Haley Clark.

The boys 4x400 relay — Garrett Wheeler, Will Thompson, Levi VerMulm and Tito Torres — was third, and Nate Brown claimed third in the javelin. VerMulm also earned third in the high jump.

Girls with third-place honors included the 4x400 relay team — Emily Moon, Natalia VerMulm, Natlie Norell and Madisyn Cooper.

Abby Rodriguez, Amanda Roehl, Haley Meirndorf and Hali VerMulm also earned third place.