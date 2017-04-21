Bender, Castilleja improve

— Two Grandview girls golfers toured 18 holes at Suntides Golf Course yesterday during the Wally Johnson Memorial Tournament.

Marin Bender was the low scorer for the Greyhounds, touring the par 70 course with a 118. She shot 61 on the front 9 and 57 on the back.

Marlene Castilleja carded 120. She had 61 strokes on the front side of the course, 59 on the back.

“They were both much happier about their rounds,” Grandview coach Glenn Braman said.

Each of the golfers had a couple pars and X’d on one hole apiece, he said.