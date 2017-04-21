Bull riding, fighting clinic May 5-6

— A bull riding and bull fighting clinic is being staged at a local arena May 5-6.

The two-day clinic, geared toward those between the ages of 13 and 21, take place at Circle H Arena, 512 Parker Bridge Road, at 10 a.m.

“The goal is to work with those willing to learn the sport of bull riding or those who want to learn how to keep the cowboys safe,” trainer Levi Yonaka said.

Yonaka was a bull rider 10 years. He aims to help the younger generation learn the sport he loves.

“When I first started, I attended a clinic taught by Gene Hedden,” he said.

That clinic hooked Yonaka, who said he hopes to have the same impact on his students.

The fundamentals will be the focus of the clinic, he said.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or have experience, the basics are important,” Yonaka said.

Proper mounting, learning about the equipment, how to ride and how to get off the bull are among the techniques being taught to those taking part in the clinic, he said.

“Chute procedures are important for rider safety,” Yonaka added.

The bull fighting school will be taught in conjunction with Yonaka’s clinic. Matt Akers will instruct those wishing to learn how to keep riders safe via evasive maneuvers, while keeping a bull’s attention away from the rider.

“There will be a lot of action,” Yonaka said, noting students will be placed in the arena to put into practice the skills they are taught.

“This is serious business,” Yonaka said.

Those taking part in both the clinic and the school need to be committed and ready to learn.

“I’m looking for the kids that want to make a living doing this,” Yonaka said.

For registration information, those interested in the bull riding clinic can contact him at 509834-0818. Those interested in the bull fighting school can call Akers at 253-266-6288.