Color run tomorrow

— The Sunnyside High School third annual “The Color Run” takes place tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Registration is at 8:15 a.m. by the gate at Clem Senn Field, 1801 E. Edison Ave.

The 5K run and walk is set up for all age divisions. Color packets will be provided with registration.

There will also be food and musical entertainment at the end of the race.