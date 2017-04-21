Get the first sips of new wines

— An opportunity to beat the influx of spring barrel tasting crowds while helping a local charity is happening tomorrow at the Winemakers Loft, 357 Port Ave., in Vintner’s Village.

“The food truck rally is a benefit of Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care, and includes music from three regional bands,” Shelley Wheeler of the Hospice office said.

“We’re pretty excited about the event and know people are going to enjoy the pairing of food and wine at the loft,” she said.

Tickets will be available the day of the event.

Food, music and tasting of young wines straight from the barrel has expanded from one weekend to two during the past several years.

A lot of people tend to think the pre-barrel as a time for the locals to visit wineries while the last weekend of the month is for the scores of visitors to come visit the valley.

Most of the tasting rooms reserve their energies for the following weekend at the more than 50 wineries that dot the landscape from Benton City to Union Gap, beginning on Friday, April 28-30.

For information and a list of rooms opening times, which vary by winery, visit wineyakimavalley.org or rattlesnake hills.org.