Knights defeat Coyotes again

— For the second time this week the Sunnyside Christian High School baseball team defeated Kittitas.

The final score of the game was 9-2.

The Coyotes scored a run in the first and sixth innings, and the Knights scored once in the first inning, four runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Bodie Jensen started the game, allowing 3 hits and walking 2 runners. In the fourth inning, Cade Bosma relieved him to allow 3 hits, 2 walks and striking out 3. Ross Faber was the closer, taking over partway through the sixth inning. He 3-outed the Coyotes after taking to the mound and walked two batters in the top of the final inning.

On offense, Ross Faber was 2-for-4; Justin Faber was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and a single, 2 runs and an RBI; Anthony Mendoza was 1-for-1; Erik Van Dyke was 1-for-3, hitting a double for 2 RBIs; and Adrian Heffron was 1-for-2, hitting an RBI and getting 2 stolen bases.

The Knights improved their record to 8-4. They host Touchet for a twin bill at 11 a.m. Saturday.