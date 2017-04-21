Mabton soccer team wins, 3-1

MABTON — The Vikings boys soccer team secured a 3-1 win at home against La Salle yesterday.
Oscar Aguilar drew first blood in the 10th minute of the match. He took a pass from teammate Jose Morales, dribbled the ball past the Lightning defenders and struck the back of the net.
Five minutes later, La Salle equalized on a penalty kick. Haissie Avalos score the goal.
With 11 minutes in the opening half, Aguilar scored on a free kick from the 18-yard line to give Mabton a 2-1 lead going into intermission.
It took all but five minutes in the remaining half before the Vikings scored the final goal of the match. Jose Espinoza delivered the ball between the crossbars off a throw-in from Aguilar.
Keeper Jose Camacho had 8 saves, while Sam Bartells of the Lightning had 12.
The Vikings had 16 shots on goal, and La Salle had 9.
