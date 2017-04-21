Miss Sunnyside’s new ride

Photo by Roger Harnack
The Miss Sunnyside community float, “Candy Land,” was unveiled to the public last night during a short parade on Edison Avenue. The float, accompanied by a few classic vehicles, grand marshals, high school dance and cheerleading teams and marching band was greeted by dozens of onlookers catching an early glimpse of the float. The Candy Land and Miss Sunnyside royal court will represent the city at festivals statewide this year.
