Mustangs lose to Ike

— The 2A Mustangs hosted a non-league fastpitch game against 4A Eisenhower and lost, 26-8.

Two Cadets — Paige West and Jackie DeGrasse — scored home runs against their hosts. West was 3-for-5 and DeGrasse was 5-for-6. Teammate Lauren Yockey was 3-for-4 and hit a double.

M. Obert and E. Yanez of the Mustangs each hit a double. Yanez and C Hancock were 2-for-3, while Obert was 2-for-4.