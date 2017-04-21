Port to start building business center in May

— The Port of Benton expects to begin construction next month on a new $2 million business development center.

The building is part of the Port’s ambitious plan to develop 21 acres adjacent to Vintner’s Village.

The port purchased a total of 25 acres for $1.2 million and has spent $1.5 million on infrastructural improvements.

The Port has been trying to sell lots on the acreage, but, with a tight economy last year, opted to kickstart the development with the new business center.

The center will have 2,000 square-feet dedicated to manufacturing and storage, and 1,500 square-feet earmarked for three potential renters.

The new development will feature walking paths and street lamps. Water, sewer and electrical utilities are already in place, too.

The new business center was designed by Jason Archibald of ALD Architects in Richland.

The new business center will fit in with the blooming wine industry at the adjacent Vintner’s Village on Merlot Drive. Several wineries are already located there, including Airfield Estates, Coyote Canyon, Gamache Vintners, Lone Birch Wines, Martinez and Martinez, McKinley Springs, Milbrandt Vineyards, Thurston Wolfe and Willow Crest Wineries.

Called the area’s “wine incubator,” Vintner’s Village also includes the Wine O’clock Wine Bar.

Despite the influence of wineries there, the Port property is available for a variety of start-up businesses.

Officials said businesses interested in locating in their new business center or in building on one of the lots need not be in the industry.

Other areas of Prosser are seeing an influx of new businesses that are not related to wine.

At the intersection of Gap and Wine Country roads, a new hotel, Love’s truck stop and Carl’s Jr. restaurant are under construction.

A low-income housing complex is also being built off North River Road.