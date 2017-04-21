Something’s cooking at the VFW

Photo by Julia Hart
Thanks to the donation of a new Sears Kenmore electric range this week, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post kitchen is back in business. The Post’s old gas range, used for fundraisers and member dinners, stopped working last week, said Post Junior Vice Commander Phil Hill, right. Holy Pies Deli owners Challis and Jeremy Carter donated the money for the new store, said Judy Champion, left.
