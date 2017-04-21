Toxicology test shows alcohol in driver’s blood

— A local man who was killed Jan. 7 when his pickup landed upside down in a creek may have been drinking prior to the crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, James Wildman had a blood-alcohol level just over the legal limit.

A toxicology test showed his blood-alcohol level at 0.082, the patrol reported.

The legal limit is 0.080.

Wildman, 23, and his passenger, Dylan K. Bolt, 25, died when Wildman’s 2002 Toyota Tundra went into the Naches River.

Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins, who performed an autopsy on both men, determined they had drowned.

Bolt, a 2010 Prosser High School graduate, was a Marine and worked at Stegeman Electric in Grandview.

Wildman, a 2012 graduate, was a firefighter for West Benton Fire and Rescue.

The crash happened before 6 p.m. Jan. 7 when Wildman lost control of his eastbound vehicle on state Highway 12, near Naches, the patrol said.

Both men died at the scene.

Following the fatal crash, fire departments throughout the region organized a salute to Wildman.

Vehicles paraded together along Interstate 82 to Prosser. Area fire crews joined the procession.

In Sunnyside, firemen lowered a large U.S. flag from a highway overpass as the procession passed.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 9,967 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes in 2014.

In Washington state, the federal agency reported that 1,921 people died in alcohol-related crashes during a 10-year period from 2003 to 2012.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving reported 148 alcohol-related fatalities last year in Washington state.

That is an increase of 12.1 percent over the 2014, the organization reported.