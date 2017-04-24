Richard W. Bootsma, 94, of Sunnyside died Thursday, April 20, 2017 in Sunnyside.

He was born Jan. 7, 1923 in John Day, Ore.

Funeral services will be held Friday April 28, 2017 at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Richard’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.