Richard “Dick” W. Bootsma Sr., 94, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017 in Sunnyside.



Dick was born Jan. 7, 1923, in John Day, Ore., the son of Blanche (Thompson) and William “Bill” Bootsma.

As a young couple 71 years ago, Dick and Delta had $60, a bicycle, no car to their names and decided that was enough, so they got married on Dec. 12, 1945, in Sunnyside.



Dick had a strong work ethic throughout his life that lead to a long and successful career in automotive repair.

He only knew one speed, “fast”.

Dick enjoyed hunting, but fishing was his passion.

He was also a Seattle Seahawk fan.

He enjoyed spending time in his vegetable garden.

Dick was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Yakima Valley Boat Club and Independent Garage Owners, where he held local, state and national offices.







He is survived by his loving wife, Delta Bootsma; children, DeAnn Gay Hochhalter (Ronald) and Richard W. Bootsma Jr. (Dina); three grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; a brother, Rex Bootsma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Blanche Bootsma; sister-in-law, Betty Bootsma; and nephew, Robert Bootsma.

A funeral service with viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, April 28, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Dick’s memory may contribute to Northwest Christian College, 828 E. 11th Ave. Eugene, Ore. 97401.





Dick's family expresses gratitude to Sunnyside Community Hospital staff and Smith Funeral Home for their care and support.

