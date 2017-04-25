Rosa Mesa Ledesma Vasquez, 99, of Sunnyside, died Monday, April 24, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born Aug. 31, 1917, in Porvenir, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday, April 28, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook.
Those wishing to sign Ms. Ledesma Vasquez’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
