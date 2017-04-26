Barrel racing tomorrow

SUNNYSIDE — The barrel racing season is under way at a local arena.
Yakima County Barrel Racing Association’s season started earlier this month.
The association’s second competition is at 6:45 p.m. tomorrow at the Van de Graaf Arena, 460 Bishop Road.
Among the 86 competitors in the arena are several locals, including Cheyenne Allen of Mabton.
