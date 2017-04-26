Baseball teams have split day

— The Goldendale Timberwolves defeated Granger twice and Sunnyside Christian split its two games against the Zillah JV last night.

The Spartans lost their opener, 3-19, and the nightcap, 0-20.

The Knights won their opener, 14-13, but suffered an 8-13 loss in Game 2.

Granger

Robert Vasquez and Alex Rios shared pitching duties against the Timberwolves. Vasquez pitched 2 innings, giving up 10 hits and walking two batters. Rios allowed 12 hits, walked two and struck-out two.

Sam Soto was behind the plate.

The only offensive highlight Granger coach Martin Rodriguez was able to report was the batting of Juan Zamora. He was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs on a double.

In Game 2, Ramon Oliva opened with 3 Ks, 5 walks and 9 hits. Diego Isiordia relieved him, giving up 10 hits and walking a batter.

Oliva was 1-for-2. His one hit was a single.

“The team struggled,” Rodriguez said, noting there were 6 errors in the first game, and the Spartans reduced that number to 4 in the second.

“There are a lot of freshman who played,” Rodriguez said of Game 2. “They are still learning.

“Game 1 was difficult for the seniors who were playing on their senior night,” he said.

Sunnyside Christian

The Knights were able to score runs in all but the third inning of the opening game.

They had 1 in the first, 2 in the second, 3 in the fourth, 2 in the fifth, one in the sixth and 5 in the seventh.

“We were down by four going into the final inning,” Sunnyside Christian coach Tyler Alseth said.

Adrian Heffron was 2-for-4, hitting triple that resulted in 2 RBIs. Ross Faber was also 2-for-4, hitting a base-clearing double in the 7th inning to tie the game with 3 RBIs.

Blake Van Belle was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Bodie Jensen was 1-for-1 with 4 runs and 7 stolen bases.

Defensively, Ross Faber started the game and pitched 3 innings. He gave up 5 hits, had 4 Ks and no walks.

Cade Bosma took over in the fourth and fifth innings, giving up 3 hits, walking a batter and pitching 2 Ks.

Eric Villalobos allowed 2 hits and had a strike-out in the 6th; and Ross Faber returned to close with 3 strike-outs.

In the 5-inning nightcap, Tyler Groeneweg pitched the 3rd and 4th innings with 3 hits, 2 Ks and no walks.

Heffron was 1-for-1, hitting a double for an RBI. He scored 2 runs.

Van Belle was 1-for-2 with a run.

Sunnyside Christian had a total of 6 hits in the second game.

The Knights, 10-6, return to their home diamond at 3 p.m. Friday against Liberty Christian for a twin bill.

Sunnyside

The Grizzlies lost 5-7 to Eastmont yesterday. Statistics were unavailable.