Boys tennis teams hold off opponents

— The Spartans boys tennis team upended Zillah, 3-2, but the girls team lost to the Leopards, 2-3.

Elsewhere in the Lower Yakima Valley, Grandview boys beat Wapato, 5-0, and the girls defeated the Wolves, 3-2.

In Granger, Jake Slade defeated Zillah’s No. 1 singles opponent Ryan Anderson in twin sets, 6-3.

Spartans second singles player Malachi Cumpston defeated Zillah’s Cody Vance, 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles action, Trennan Slade and teammate Kamiakin Puyette defeated Leopards Peyton Whitaker and Beau Widner in No. 1 play, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4.

Zillah’s No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams won the other two matches.

Brock Ellis and Cesar Diaz defeated C.J. Middleton and Robert Berger, 8-6 pro set.

Anthony and Leonel Wessilius defeated Alvaro Campos and Nathan Acosto, 8-3 pro set.

Granger No. 1 girls player Alexis Arciga lost 4-6, 2-6 to Megan Shafer of Zillah.

Daisy Marquez of the Leopards won the No. 2 singles match against Kaitlyn Roettger, 8-0 pro set.

Zillah No. 1 doubles teammates Abby Meyers and Makilie Hernandez defeated Spartans Naya Roettger and Anabel Castillo by twin scores of 6-4.

Granger second doubles teammates Sophie Blodgett and Jasmin Cadaca defeated Aidee Muniz and Esmi Gil, 8-4 pro set.

Spartans Maya Rodriguez and Bella Payne won No. 3 doubles via forfeit.

Grandview’s boys didn’t suffer a single defeat on the Wapato courts.

Alfonso Granados defeated Naujae Pineda of the Wolves, 6-1, 6-3 in No. 1 singles action.

In No. 2 singles, Devin Amaro won both sets via identical 6-1 scores against Xavier Garza.

Roy Escareno and Esgar Valencia of the Greyhounds defeated Wolves Edmil Cachero and Elija Olson, 6-2, 6-0 in No. 1 doubles play.

No. 2 teammates Joel Pina and Marc Martinez handed Israel Martinez and Gerome Desono a 6-1, 6-1 defeat.

No. 3 players Isaiah Villarreal and Nathan Barrientes netted a 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 win over Gerry Desono and Zacheriah Kahama of the Wolves.

The girls won their third match of the season.

One singles match and two doubles matches went to the Greyhounds.

First singles player Alexandra Gonzalez defeated Katy Palma of Wapato in twin 6-1 sets.

No. 2 singles player Zanidy Garza of Wapato defeated Yanet Cortez, 6-1, 4-1 (ret.).

No. 1 Grandview doubles players Lorena Torres and Sonya Trevino defeated Ahide Duran and Ruby Colin via twin 6-4 scores.

Alexa Rodriguez and Briseida Espindola, Greyhounds No. 3 doubles, defeated Bianca Gonzalez and Carolina Rodriguez, 6-3, 6-1.

The Wolves’ No. 2 doubles teammates, Miriam Soto and Daisy Martinez secured a 6-1, 6-0 win over Grandview’s Maria Ramos and Wendy Garcia.

Granger travels to Highland tomorrow and Grandview returns to the court next Tuesday at Ephrata.