Career night planned

KENNEWICK — Students wishing to pursue a career in the medical fields are invited to learn about opportunities at a special program at 6 p.m. tomorrow night held at the Columbia Basin Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 512 N. Young St. The event is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.
An iPad preloaded with college-prep apps will be raffled off.
The event is hosted by The Academic Advantage Programs.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment