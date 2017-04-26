Carnegie libraries celebrated

— Yakima Valley Libraries is celebrating the 110th anniversary of the first Carnegie Library built in the Yakima Valley.

Kim Hixson, Executive Director of Yakima Valley Libraries, kicked off the celebration today with a welcome address, followed by a short presentation by Archives Librarian Terry Walker, and tours of the Yakima Central Library, 102 N. Third St. Historical photos will be on display for the public, who are also invited to enjoy refreshments.

In 1903, the North Yakima Library Association applied for and received a $10,000.00 Carnegie grant for the construction of a free public library in North Yakima.

In 1910, Sunnyside received a $5,000 Carnegie Library grant, and construction of the library building began in earnest. The Sunnyside Public Library opened in 1911 at 621 Grant Avenue.