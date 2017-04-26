Crosswalk project done

PROSSER — Work is complete on a new lighted crosswalk to address an increase in visitors for the new Love’s Truck Stop.
It is at the intersection of Wine Country Road, Merlot Drive and Gap Road near Exit 80 of Interstate 82.
