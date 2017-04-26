Get season passes on sale

WHITE PASS — The ski area is offering passes for next season at a discount.
There are passes for different ages, including: children up to age 8, juniors to age 16 and adults.
Third grade students can obtain a free season pass, and adults 73 and older can also get free passes.
The sale ends May 31.
For more information, visit skiwhitepass.com.
