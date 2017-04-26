Granger denied win

— The Granger soccer team lost 1-2 to Naches in overtime Monday.

Nick Burgess of the Rangers scored the opening goal in the 10th minute.

Tony Franco of the Spartans equalized the match in the 29th minute and neither team was able to return the ball into the back of the net before the end of regulation.

It was in the final minute of overtime that Carlos Macias scored the game-winning goal for the Rangers.

Granger keeper Ricardo Brito recorded 8 saves, while Brian Andrade of Naches had 7.

“It was a well-battled match; we just didn’t put the ball into the net,” Granger coach Salvador Mendoza said.