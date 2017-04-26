Granger festival to offer rural fun

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

Very few things say Eastern Washington like cherries. And this weekend, Granger will fete the locally grown fruit with the 69th annual Cherry Festival.

To be sure, there will be a lot of old-fashioned, down home rural fun.

The festivities get under way Friday night with a midway in City Park on Main Street. The midway, of course, will feature rides, carnival food and games.

Miss Granger Jennifer Gonzalez will reign over festival activities Saturday and Sunday, which include a parade, a youth fishing derby and entertainment. She will be joined by Princess Marisol Luevan and Little Miss Granger Jasaideze Castro-Rosas and her princesses Isabella Lopez, Ali Walker and Margarita Villa.

The parade will move through downtown beginning at 11 a.m. Entrants including classic cars, veterans and service groups will line up at Granger Middle School.

Valdomero Valenzuela, a longtime Granger resident and Lions Club member, will serve as the Cherry Festival Grand Marshal.

Radio KDNA will offer entertainment throughout the weekend. There will also be bingo, food vendors, raffles and more.

On Sunday morning, the annual children’s fishing derby will take place in Hisey Park at the end of Main Street.

Granger is clearly the place to be this weekend for some hometown family fun. Make time to enjoy the festivities.