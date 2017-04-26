Mary Ellen Dahl, 97, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 10, 2017, in Sunnyside.

Ellen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. To most of us she was known as Granny.

When she came into this world on Aug. 19, 1919, her mother was only seven months along with her. Ellen weighed three pounds at birth. Her mother made her a bed in a shoebox and would set the box on an open, oven door to keep her warm. She was not expected to live, but she thrived.



Six more siblings came after her.

When Ellen was 14, her mother passed away giving birth to her eighth child, who also did not survive. That day, Ellen became the mother to her six siblings. Because it was her mother’s wish, Ellen continued with her education and graduated from high school, while helping her father raise her siblings. That was no small job.



When she was 19, she married David R. Dahl. On Nov. 16, 1938 they eloped to Granger, via horse and buggy. They settled in the Outlook/Sunnyside area, where she had lived most of her life. Together they farmed and over the years they grew asparagus, concord grapes and hops.

They raised three daughters, Darlene, Dolores (Lori) and Janice (Jannie).



There was a time that Dave and Ellen took in four of their grandchildren when it was needed. They did so with open arms.

She is survived by daughter, Janice (Jim) Davidson of Longview; sister, Sylvia Dobrauc; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, David R. Dahl; daughters, Darlene Leonard and Dolores (Bob) Fox; her parents; and six siblings.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m., April 29th. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A special thank you to her grandson and his wife, Bobby and Deadean Fox for all you’ve done for granny over these last several years.

