Mr. Grandview wants to expand role

— Jorge Montaño is the current Mr. Grandview and it’s a role the Grandview High School senior takes very seriously.

Montaño said he is hoping to expand the duties of Mr. Grandview to participate more with the Miss Grandview Court, appearing both in community parades, community celebrations and ribbons cuttings as time allows.

He recently was among the volunteers helping back stage at the Miss Grandview Pageant on April 15.

“I was helping with music backstage,” he said.

Montaño competed with six other “guys,” at the Mr. Grandview event on March 11, he said,

“I’d like to see more fellas try out for the crown next year,” he said.

Montaño, who said his talent and his interview with judges helped him to earn the title, has long been a familiar face at the city community center.

He volunteers his time with Parks Recreation Director Mike Carpenter at the afterschool program “Frenzy Fridays.”

He likes to help the elderly in the community with lawn and yard care on Saturdays.

“I’m also working on a school assembly with the district musician-in-residence Cody Beebe,” he said.

Montaño hopes to have an assembly on June 7 to call out the best in the school district.

“We want people to come sing or play instruments,” he said. “But I’ll have more on that later.”

Currently, he is looking forward to the last weekend in drama club.

“We have our final performances of “Hollywood Hillbillies” this weekend at the Grandview Middle School,” he said.

“I play a good guy and a villain,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”