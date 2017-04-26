Mustangs defeat Othello, 5-1

— The Mustangs soccer team won its match against visiting Othello, 5-1, yesterday.

Uriel Mendoza scored in the 1st minute off an assist by Emmanuel Herrera; Diego Gomez scored in the 12th minute off an assist by Juan Blancarte; Eduardo Hernandez scored in the 15th minute; and Jared Garcia scored in the 25th off an assist by Herrera.

The score was 4-0 at the intermission, but two minutes into the second half the Huskies tacked on a goal.

With 2 minutes remaining, Othello scored an “own goal” to account for the final score.

Prosser had 10 shots, 5 of which were blocked by the Huskies keeper.

Othello had 6 shots, 5 denied by Mustangs keeper Frenando Lopez.