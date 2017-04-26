Mustangs defeat Othello, 5-1

PROSSER — The Mustangs soccer team won its match against visiting Othello, 5-1, yesterday.
Uriel Mendoza scored in the 1st minute off an assist by Emmanuel Herrera; Diego Gomez scored in the 12th minute off an assist by Juan Blancarte; Eduardo Hernandez scored in the 15th minute; and Jared Garcia scored in the 25th off an assist by Herrera.
The score was 4-0 at the intermission, but two minutes into the second half the Huskies tacked on a goal.
With 2 minutes remaining, Othello scored an “own goal” to account for the final score.
Prosser had 10 shots, 5 of which were blocked by the Huskies keeper.
Othello had 6 shots, 5 denied by Mustangs keeper Frenando Lopez.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment