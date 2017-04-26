Preppers plan event

— The Lower Valley Assembly is working on its fourth annual Northwest Preparedness Expo.

It will be May 6 at 22202 N Hinzerling Road.

There will be both educational speaker sessions and vendor booths on display.

The Northwest Preparedness Expo is designed for families to learn why it is important to be prepared and what preparedness means.

Geared for both the questioning newcomer as well as the experienced, organizers said the two-day event will cover the 5 S’s of preparedness: safety, sustenance, shelter, skills and supplies.

On-site vendors will be selling first aid kits, tools or food stores. Classes will be offered about alternative energy sources, herbal medicine, canning, home defense, communication in an emergency and other topics.

“We aim to help prepare individuals for any personal misfortune, natural disaster, or breakdown in social and/or economic structure,” event organizer RL Blahut, said.

For more information, a full list of speakers, vendors and the schedule, visit nwpreparednessexpo.com.