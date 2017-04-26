Prosser students do well at ‘Math is Cool’ contest

— Prosser Heights Elementary School took 40 fourth and fifth graders to Sunnyside for a “Math is Cool” competition last month.

“This is our first year of doing so and it was a huge success,” team advisor Jessica Wilson said.

Students competed in individual and team competitions.

Based on their points, the fourth-grade team received first place for its division and the fifth-grade team received second place for its division.

In addition, Owen Hartliep received first place for highest scoring fourth grade individual, Jaden Peters received second place for highest scoring fifth grade individual, and Mackenzi Gonzalez took sixth place for highest scoring fifth grade individual.

“We’re looking forward to competing again next year,” Wilson said.