Volunteers needed

GRANDVIEW — Grandview High School’s seniors will be required to complete an Exit Interview with a panel of three or four adults May 15 -17.
“We are in need volunteers, even if it is for only for one of the nights mentioned," Assistant Principal Steve Long said.
He said presentations begin at 3:30 p.m. and are scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m.
Residents interested in helping with this project may contact Long via email slong@gsd200.org, phone at 509-882-8774.
