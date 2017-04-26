Volunteers needed

— Grandview High School’s seniors will be required to complete an Exit Interview with a panel of three or four adults May 15 -17.

“We are in need volunteers, even if it is for only for one of the nights mentioned," Assistant Principal Steve Long said.

He said presentations begin at 3:30 p.m. and are scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m.

Residents interested in helping with this project may contact Long via email slong@gsd200.org, phone at 509-882-8774.