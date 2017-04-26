Water service resumes

PROSSER — Irrigation water service was restored yesterday to the following areas of the city: Kinney Way; as well as Myrtle, Evans, Lillian, Florence, Margaret, Alice, Anna, Sadie, Elm and Fir Streets.
Officials had expected the system to be down through the end of this week.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment