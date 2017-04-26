Zillah project approved

YAKIMA — Yakima County commissioners yesterday approved a bid for improvements to an intersection in Zillah at Cheyne Road and Highland Drive.
In other action, commissioners reviewed an agreement with the Department of Commerce to build a catering/kitchen commissary at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
