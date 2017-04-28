1977: 7-11 Crash results in $700 damage

Over the Shoulder

A look back in time from the files of the Sunnyside Daily Sun News and Sunnyside Sun

100 YEARS AGO (1917)

A total of 40 caring people joined forces to form a Sunnyside Auxiliary of the Yakima Valley American Red Cross.

Farmers willing to grow food were promised the use of vacant state land, rent free by the State Land Commissioner.

90 YEARS AGO (1927)

A Chrysler agency opened in Sunnyside at Harrison and Sixth Street. Reed Box was hired as the car agent.

60 YEARS AGO (1957)

The city’s population, according to the federal census, was 5,569. That was down from the 1954 figure of 5840.

50 YEARS AGO (1967)

The price for fresh market asparagus was 15 cents per pound for No. 1 grade and 9 cents per pound for No. 2.

Yakima County Dairy Princess candidates included Mary Rachel Knight, Kathy Rae Lester, Dorothy Rae Lester, Linda Swank, Linda Wallace, Wilma Elaine Barnes and Yvonne Selling.

40 YEARS AGO (1977)

A motorist in a hurry for a 7-11 slushie drove into the convenience store, causing $700 damage to the store. There was no word on the damage to the car or if a slushie was served.

30 YEARS AGO (1987)

Work began on modernization of the city’s waste water treatment plant.

Melissa Bos of Sunnyside was chosen to wear the 1987 Miss Yakima Valley crown.

20 YEARS AGO (1997)

Following an intense discussion, the city council voted to charge a $1,300 security fee to the Cinco de Mayo carnival.

Former Outlook resident Bonnie Dunbar donated her NASA training uniform and the shoes she wore in space to the Sunnyside Museum.

10 YEARS AGO (2007)

Sun Valley was selected as the name of the new Elementary building built on North 16th Street.

Deborah Clark was awarded the prize for best Red Hat at the monthly meeting of the Red Hat Ladies Club. More than 14 members attended the group’s meeting at Snipes Mountain Brewery and Restaurant.

— Editor’s note: Information from the files of the Sunnyside Sun and The Daily Sun.