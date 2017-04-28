Agreement review set

YAKIMA — A 2017 labor agreement with Yakima County’s Corrections Department staff will be discussed today.
Yakima County Commissioners called the special meeting for 10:30 a.m. to review proposal with the department’s office clerical and supervisors union.
Commissioners will meet in the county courthouse, 128 N. Second St., Room 232.
