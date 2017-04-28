Crash results in charges

— A Granger man faces multiple charges in the wake of a single-car crash yesterday.

Estevan Canseco, 21, is charged with driving with no insurance and with wheels off the roadway, the Washington State Patrol said.

He was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on state Highway 24 when he swerved to avoid an animal at Milepost 66, troopers said. The car rolled over and into a ditch.

Canseco was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but he was not injured, the patrol said.

He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.