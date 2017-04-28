Crash results in charges

OTHELLO — A Granger man faces multiple charges in the wake of a single-car crash yesterday.
Estevan Canseco, 21, is charged with driving with no insurance and with wheels off the roadway, the Washington State Patrol said.
He was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala eastbound on state Highway 24 when he swerved to avoid an animal at Milepost 66, troopers said. The car rolled over and into a ditch.
Canseco was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but he was not injured, the patrol said.
He was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said. Neither alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment