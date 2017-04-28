Decision eyed for sign

PROSSER — A decision is expected on a local business owner’s sign proposal.
The Board of Adjustment meets 6 p.m. on May 4 to review a sign variance for Altitude, 260 Merlot Drive.
The board will take action following a public hearing.
It meets in City Hall, 601 Seventh St.
