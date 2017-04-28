Eagles aerie plans benefit

PROSSER — A dinner and silent auction is planned from 5-9 p.m. for May 20 at the Eagles Aerie No. 2647, 1205 Bennett Ave.
Proceeds from the event will benefit Prosser resident Angela Hibbs.
