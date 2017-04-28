It’s farmer’s market time

PROSSER — The Prosser’s Farmer’s Market opens for the growing season at 8 a.m. May 6 in the city park at Seventh and Sommers streets.
The market, is open for breakfast and shopping for in-season fruits and vegetables until noon.
