Janette Leslie Summers, 66, of Roosevelt, passed away Sunday, April 23, 2017, in Union Gap.

Janette was born Feb. 14, 1951, in Huntington Beach, Calif., to Kenneth and Sydney (DeVore) Summers and was their fourth child.

She came home to a sister, Sally, and brothers, Joe and John.

Most of her early education was in California.

She graduated from W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Jan married Charles Stilson Robinson IV in 1966.



They had a son, Charles Stilson Robinson V, on Sept. 28, 1967.

Jan loved to surf and went from southern California beaches to Corpus Christi beaches.

She moved back to Altadena, Calif. in 1969 and attended John Robert Powers School of Modeling in Pasadena. She also attended Pasadena City College for one year.

Jan was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority while in college.

She worked as a photographer’s model in Hollywood while attending nursing school in West Covina.

Jan always loved to sketch, paint and hike, and passed that onto her nephew, Shawn DeVore, nieces, Lora and Lisa Robles and their children.

Auntie Jan was a great favorite with the children. It’s been said that Jan had never a bad word about anyone and she was one of the most accepting people.

Jan suffered some serious health challenges throughout her life but it never got her down until the very end.

She enjoyed astrology, photography, reading, tarot, psychology and metaphysics.



Jan’s grandchildren, Chailyn, CJ and Gabriel liked visiting and flew kites with their grandma Jan.

She lived with her mother, Sydney until 2004 when her mother passed away.

Jan then moved to Cleveland to live with her sister, Sally and brother-in-law, Clinton Naught.

Rest in peace, Sweet Sister.

Jan is survived by her son, Charles Stilson Robison IV (Erika); granddaughter, Chailyn Robinson; grandsons, CJ and Gabriel Robison; brother, John (Judy) Summers; sister, Sally (Clinton) Naught; nephews, Shawn (Jill) DeVore, and Cory Naught; nieces, Lora (Rachelle) Lucas, Lisa Robles-Slemp and Selena Naught; great-nephews, Calvin, Anthony and Dawson Naught; great nieces, Adrienne Devore, Cheyenne and Olivia Slemp and Tabitha Naught; great-great nephew, Kain A. Warner; and great-great nieces, Addison Slemp and Zoey Mae Kuder.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Joe Summers.

A celebration of life service will be noon, Saturday, May 6, at the Bickleton I.O.O.F. Lodge Hall in Bickleton.

