Land-grab review good for us

President Trump made good on a campaign promise this week that could benefit all of us who live in the West — he ordered a review of the federal Antiquities Act of 1906.

The 111-year-old law gives the president unilateral authority to protect small areas of “historic and scientific interest” and create national monuments with the stroke of a pen. But over the last 20 years, presidents have used the law increasingly as a powerful land acquisition tool over the objections of most rural residents affected by decisions to “take” millions of acres.

As an example, former President Obama alone used his pen to create or expand 28 national monuments at an estimated 553 million acres.

The act is clear in that the creation of any national monument be “confined to the smallest area” necessary to protect a bona fide historic or scientific site. I don’t know about you, but Obama’s taking of a half-billion acres in his eight-year presidency doesn’t seem like it fits the definition of “smallest.”

Trump’s executive order calls for a review of all national monuments larger than 100,000 acres created since 1996.

The only one in our state that will be reviewed is Hanford Reach, just northeast of Sunnyside. The national monument here was created in 2000 by then-President Bill Clinton. It encompasses 194,451 acres near the Hanford site. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and U.S. Department of Energy control what activities occur on the acreage.

But was a designation the “smallest” necessary? Probably not.

Much of the Hanford Reach area is prime agricultural land. But because of its national monument status, it’s off limits to farmers and ranchers. That means it also limits our area’s ability to grow economically, provide more jobs and feed people.

Most of the historic sites at Hanford Reach fall within the Department of Energy’s purview. That means most of the land controlled by Fish and Wildlife could likely be returned to public use.

The Saddle Mountain and Wahluke areas north of the river are ideal for growing grapes, fruit and other agricultural uses. In recent years, we’ve seen the area north of the river grow extensively — there are new orchards, vineyards and communities popping up.

Closer to us, the Fitzner/Eberhart area could also be used for agriculture.

That tract extends from north of Benton City northwest to state Highways 240 and 24 northeast of Sunnyside. As you know, much of the area adjacent to the tract is already in agricultural production, too.

Growing crops and raising cattle on those lands would lead to more jobs, and more tax revenue for neighboring communities and surrounding counties. That’s an important piece of our economic puzzle when you consider student populations are quickly growing in Prosser, Grandview and Sunnyside.

The Antiquities Act was not intended for presidents to usurp Congressional authority to create national parks. Nor was it intended for the federal government to amass a real estate empire to control natural resources and public use.

Trump’s decision to review national monuments is a victory for ruralites, who depend on the land for jobs and recreation. It’s an opportunity to upend some of the destructive federal rules that directly interfere with our economy, our way of life and our future.

It’s good to see a president tackling the issue of Washington, D.C.’s stranglehold on public lands. And it’s good to see a president follow through on his campaign promise.

I’ll be interested to see what comes of the review — and how much land control is stripped from federal bureaucrats and returned to those affected by the whimsical, overreaching national monument designations.

— Roger Harnack is the publisher and editor of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.