Lower Yakima Valley is tech central

Mom made her annual trek to see us last week.

And, as always, we took her on a few side trips to see sights unique to our Lower Yakima Valley. And, again, the community rolled out the welcome wagon in grand style.

From Zillah to Bickleton, and points in between, area folks were plenty friendly and accommodating in showing mom this part of the world.

What was new this year was an opportunity for the Lower Yakima Valley to strut its tech savvy.

For much of the past year, Mom’s cell phone has been on the fritz. It wouldn’t stay charged, and then there were times it would shut down or only occasionally accept calls.

She lives near Dayton, Ohio, a big town by our standards, and no one there could help her.

She was in Sacramento, Calif., for a few months visiting family. Like Dayton, no cellphone stores could or would help her.

Then she comes to little ol’ Sunnyside. And, wouldn’t you know it, the local company outlet here knew what to do with her phone.

A staffer named Tina took the time to assess what was wrong and trouble-shoot it. After a few hours — yes, hours — she had Mom’s phone up and running as good as new. All at no charge, mind you, since Mom is a subscriber on that cell company’s network.

Mom’s visits these past few years have always reinforced to me our lower valley’s kind hospitality.

This time, her trip showed me our area also has customer service and technical know-how to match or exceed those found in the big city.

— John Fannin is the managing editor of The Daily Sun. Contact him at jfannin@dailysunnews.com