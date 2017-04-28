Open for business

Photo by Julia Hart
Dr. Abel Li, left, chats with visitors, including Dr. Cole Boboth of Grandview, during an open house last night for Li’s new practice in Sunnyside at Central Washington Eye Clinic, 301 N. First St. An eye physician and surgeon, Li began treating patients locally last week.
