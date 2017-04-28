Prosser schools reviewing social media

— The School Board is calling for a review of the district’s social media policy.

The board on Tuesday night asked a team of school district administrators to review the policy in the wake of community concerns over Facebook posts by two staff members.

The district office con-firmed that board members want the review completed within a month or so.

“They’d like a quick turn-around,” said Julie Hyatt, assistant to Supt. Ray Tolcacher.

The review stems from social media posts in February by Cheriese Rhode, a first-grade teacher at Keene-Riverview Elementary School; and Peggy Brown, a Prosser Heights Elementary School library assistant.

Both were placed on paid leave administrative leave after a community backlash against the posts.

Tolcacher said the posts did not violate the district’s social media policy, rather they were placed on leave due to safety concerns.

Rhode, who has since returned to work, in her post encouraged community members to call federal authorities on those here illegally.

The posts opposed the “Day Without Immigrants” protest.

“So we are encouraged to report child abuse, tax evasion, sexual abuse, human trafficking, mental disorders... just not illegal entry into the US?,” Brown posted. She said life was easier with fewer immigrants driving and fewer immigrant children on campus.

Leo Perales of consejo Latino has called on the district to revise its policy.

“It’s about time,” he said of the board’s decision. “The school district and the superintendent haven’t responded to letters from consejo Latino or other organizations.

“The lack of progress or even a substantive response has been quite alarming to the Latino community.”