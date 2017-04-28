Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE
April 26
Runaway juvenile on East Fourth Street.
Juvenile problem on East Fourth Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Meadowlark Drive.
Welfare check on East Stover Road.
Animal problem on Victoria Circle.
Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.
Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.
Domestic disturbance on South Euclid Road.
Suspicious circumstance on Zorada Road.
Weapon offense on Fir Street.
Assist resident on West Second Street.
Assist agency on Second Avenue.
Assist agency on West Second Street.
Shots fired on Fourth Avenue.
Assist agency on Vista Drive.
April 27
Assist agency on Vivian Drive.
GRANGER POLICE
April 26
Animal problem on East First Street.
Court order served on Fourth Avenue.
Code enforce on B Street.
Assault on Bailey Avenue.
Structure fire on West A Street.
Malicious mischief on East First Street.
Assist agency on West Interstate 82 at milepost 58 West.
MABTON POLICE
April 26
Suspicious circumstance on Washington Street.
Theft on Sunnyside Mabton Road.
Burglary on Fourth Avenue.
Wanted person on Second Avenue.
Shots fired on Fourth Avenue.
Domestic disturbance on Fifth Avenue.
SUNNYSIDE FIRE
April 24
Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.
Aid call on Gregory Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.
April 25
Automatic alarm on Scoon Road. False alarm.
Aid call on North 14th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.
April 26
Aid call on South 13th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.
Aid call on Emerald Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.
Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82 at Milepost 54. Canceled enroute.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
April 26
Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.
Transport on West Wine Country Road.
Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.
Welfare check on South 11th Street.
Court order violation on McClain Drive.
Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.
Theft on Canadienne Street.
Code enforce on Apple Lane.
Transport on North Front Street.
Malicious mischief on Yakima Valley Highway.
Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.
Citizen complaint on West Nicolai Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.
Assist agency on Homer Street.
Transport on West Fifth Avenue.
Traffic hazard on Homer Street.
Information on Homer Street.
Assist agency on North 16th Street.
Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Alley.
Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Alley.
Emergency on South 13th Street.
Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.
Dispute resident on East Decatur Avenue.
Assist agency on East Ida Belle Street at Saul Road.
Traffic hazard Barnard Boulevard.
Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.
Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.
Court order service on Homer Street.
Robbery on East Lincoln Avenue.
Welfare check on Parkland Drive.
Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.
Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.
Trespassing on Zillah Avenue.
Business alarm on Eastway Drive.
April 27
Assist agency on Waneta Road.
Vehicle prowl on Reeves Way.
Assist citizen on West Maple Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
April 26
Welfare check on North Wapato Avenue.
Assault on South Camas Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on West Eighth Street.
Assault on West First Street.
Custodial interview on West Elizabeth Street.
Emergency medical on East Third Street.
Wanted person on East Fourth Street.
Emergency on South Ahtanum Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
April 26
Abandoned vehicle on Van Belle Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Livestock incident on Bus Road, Mabton.
Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.
Animal problem on Forsell Road at Waneta Road, Grandview.
Domestic disturbance on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.
Weapon offense on Waneta Road, Sunnyside.
ZILLAH POLICE
April 26
Traffic offense on Cutler Way.
Runaway juvenile on Maple Way.
Found property on Cutler Way.
April 27
Assist agency on state Highway 97.
