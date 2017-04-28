0

Public Record

Friday, April 28, 2017

GRANDVIEW POLICE

April 26

Runaway juvenile on East Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Meadowlark Drive.

Welfare check   on East Stover Road.

Animal problem on Victoria Circle.

Suspicious circumstance on West Second Street.

Traffic hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Domestic        disturbance on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Zorada Road.

Weapon offense on Fir Street.

Assist resident on West Second Street.

Assist agency on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on West Second Street.

Shots fired     on Fourth Avenue.

Assist agency on Vista Drive.

April 27

Assist agency on Vivian Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

April 26

Animal problem on East First Street.

Court order served on Fourth Avenue.

Code enforce    on B Street.

Assault on Bailey Avenue.

Structure fire on West A Street.

Malicious mischief    on East First Street.

Assist agency on West Interstate 82 at milepost 58 West.

MABTON POLICE

April 26

Suspicious circumstance on Washington Street.

Theft on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Burglary on Fourth Avenue.

Wanted person   on Second Avenue.

Shots fired on Fourth Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on Fifth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE FIRE

April 24

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Gregory Avenue. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

April 25

Automatic alarm on Scoon Road. False alarm.

Aid call on North 14th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

April 26

Aid call on South 13th Street. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Aid call on Emerald Road. Patient transported to Sunnyside Community Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82 at Milepost 54. Canceled enroute.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

April 26

Suspicious circumstance on South 16th Street at East Harrison Avenue.

Transport on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious circumstance on Homer Street.

Welfare check   on South 11th Street.

Court order violation on McClain Drive.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on Canadienne Street.

Code enforce    on Apple Lane.

Transport on North Front Street.

Malicious mischief   on Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on Yakima Valley Highway.

Citizen complaint on West Nicolai Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Transport on West Fifth Avenue.

Traffic hazard on Homer Street.

Information on Homer Street.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Alley.

Suspicious circumstance on Beckner Alley.

Emergency on South 13th Street.

Traffic hazard on Yakima Valley Highway.

Dispute resident on East Decatur Avenue.

Assist   agency on East Ida Belle Street at Saul Road.

Traffic hazard Barnard Boulevard.

Juvenile problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order service on Homer Street.

Robbery on East Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check   on Parkland Drive.

Harassment on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Decatur Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South 13th Street.

Trespassing     on Zillah Avenue.

Business alarm on Eastway Drive.

April 27

Assist agency on Waneta Road.

Vehicle prowl   on Reeves Way.

Assist citizen on West Maple Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

April 26

Welfare check   on North Wapato Avenue.

Assault on South Camas Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West Eighth Street.

Assault on West First Street.

Custodial interview on West Elizabeth Street.

Emergency medical on East Third Street.

Wanted person   on East Fourth Street.

Emergency on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on West First Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

April 26

Abandoned vehicle on Van Belle Road at state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Welfare check   on Highland Drive, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Bus Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Forsell Road at Waneta Road, Grandview.

Domestic disturbance on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

Weapon offense on Waneta Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

April 26

Traffic offense on Cutler Way.

Runaway juvenile on Maple Way.

Found property on Cutler Way.

April 27

Assist agency on state Highway 97.

