Ready for the show

— After grooming and feeding the pigs they brought as babies last fall, the Blankenship boys will be loading up plumb swine Sunday for the Central Washington Junior Livestock Show.

The three-day event will see the Sunnyside boys tagging and weighing in each of the 4-H club members’ projects at 8 a.m.

The boys will live at the Toppenish fairgrounds along with hundreds of other regional 4-H club members and FFA chapter animal exhibitors.

The brothers are fifth-generation showmen, their mother, Sonshine Blankenship said.

Malakai is in eighth grade, Silas in fifth and Zion in fourth. They attend Sunnyside Christian School.

Malakai, 13, was last year’s gold medalist in fitting and showing.

“His brother, Zion, 10, was silver medalist in fitting and showing and took first place in judging overall his first year,” she said.

Malakai has already saved enough money to purchase his first car. “And he has put some way for college,” his mother said.

Malakai aspires to be a train engineer and Silas, 11, a veterinarian. Zion hopes to join the Coast Guard. Malakai purchased a 1974 fastback mustang with his own money saved at age 13 from previous fairs.

Other exhibitors from the Green Valley 4-H Club will include Malakai Perez, Kayla and Justin Van Wieringen, Brooklon Struikmans, Cobi and Marika Van Slagaren.

Hailey Schlosser of the Valley Critter Sitters 4-H Club will show swine.

“I have put 100 percent into both of my pigs and can’t wait to see how well they do,” Schlosser said.

But the livestock show isn’t just all about the animals.

That’s because organizers have scheduled breaks for the young participants to socialize.

There will be opportunities for an ice cream social, a barbecue and a roller-skating party as a part of their experience at the show, organizers said.