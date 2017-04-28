Sunnyside feeling right at home

— The Grizzlies hosted Eastmont, Davis and West Valley (Yakima) on their new track yesterday.

It was the only home meet for the local track and field team this season, and the athletes were pleased to be on their new track.

Sunnyside was scored against the Wildcats and Pirates. Eastmont won the mens and womens events, 105-39 and 95-49, respectively against its host. Davis also scored better than the Grizzlies, 77.5-67.5 in the mens events and 83-57 in the women’s.

Sunnyside had 20 Top 4 performances. There were 3 wins in the women’s events — two from senior Jessica Linde and one from the 4x200 relay team, on which she was a member.

Four boys were runner-up in their individual events, four were third and three earned fourth-place honors. There was a second-place, four third-place and two fourth-place finishes among the girls.

Linde raced to the finish in first in the 100- and 300-meters hurdles events, clocking 16.19 and 45.88, respectively. Eastmont’s Emma Simpson was on her heels in the 100-meters race with a time of 16.20. In the 300-meters race, Olivia Rickey of West Valley (Yakima) clocked 47.74.

Linde teamed with Janessa Frank, Sierra Cavazos and Dallas Borrego in the 1x200 relay, combining for first-place in 1:48.73. West Valley (Yakima) clocked 1:51.66 for second.

Linde was second in the long jump, leaping 15-08.00. Eastmont’s Britt Vaughn lept 15-10.00 for the win.

Borrego earned third in the 800-meters race, clocking 2:33.89. Ada Naranjo of Davis won the race in 2:28.43.

Cavazos, Frank, Lilian Froese-Raihl and Keisha White combined for a clocking of 53.88, good for third, in the 4x100. Eastmont’s relay team finished in 51.34 for first.

Alexis Garcia tossed the discus 99-00.00, a season record, for third. Kahlani Schloss of Davis had the best distance — 105-10.00.

Jayda Denson was third in the javelin with a throw of 86-01, a personal record. Kelly Martin of Davis had the longest distance — 99-07.

Fourth-place honors in the pole vault were earned by Alexandra Partch, who cleared 7-feet even. Audrey Moore of Eastmont cleared 10-06 for the win.

Froese-Raihl also earned fourth-place for the Grizzlies. She lept 14-10.00, a personal record, in the long jump.

In the boys events, Nathon Maltos and Griffey Sarmiento each collected a second and a third-place finish in their individual events.

Maltos raced to the finish in 11.55 in the 100-meters dash for third. Jake Ulrich of Eastmont won in 11.24. In the 200-meters race, Maltos was second, clocking 23.05 behind Ulrich’s time of 22.69.

Sarmiento was second in the 300-meters hurdles, finishing in 44.42. The winner of the race was Stephen Farris of West Valley (Yakima) in a personal record time of 43.30.

Sarmiento finished the 110-hurdles in 17.96 for third, while teammate Enrique Amaro-Jasso clocked 18.80 for fourth. The winner was Logan Easley of Eastmont in 16.85.

Maltos and teammates Cole Hazzard, Justin Reyes and Uriel Diaz combined for 44.82 in the 4x100 relay, earning second. Eastmont won the race in 43.65.

In the 4x400 relay, Sarmiento, Nathan Davila, Xavier Estrada and Gabriel Oswalt finished in 3:45.81 for third place. West Valley (Yakima) won in 3:43.70.

Oswalt was second in the 400-meters race, clocking a personal record 55.85. Trenten Vernon of West Valley (Yakima) clocked the fastest time — 53.77.

Diaz was fourth in the 200-meters race, clocking a season record 24.01.

Sunnyside’s Daniel Huizar was third in the javelin, hurling a distance of 143-00. Eastmont’s Noah Woodward set a new personal record with a first-place distance of 157-03.

In the pole vault, Myles Alvarez earned fourth, clearing 11-00, a personal record. Davis’ Jesus De La Torre-Aguilar won with a personal record vault of 12-06.

Borrego, Alvarez, Gonzalo Carriedo and Ramon Rivera-Maysonet all had fifth-place finishes, as well.

Tomorrow, the Grizzlies hit the track and field at the Keith Jewitt Invitational in Ellensburg and the Lake Washington Girls Invitational.