Trial set for former officer

— A former police officer will go to trial on July 10 for multiple charges stemming from domestic violence.

Anthony Joseph Russell, 37, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felony harassment, intimidation of a witness and fourth-degree assault, records show.

Russell resigned from the department in March.

Charges stem from an incident on Jan. 12, when Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Russell’s home on Gurley Road in Granger, records show. The 911 recording reported banging noises and arguing between Russell and his ex-girlfriend.

His ex-girlfriend made the 911 call and kept the phone line open, but hidden in a pocket, records show. However, both she and Russell declined to make a statement and no charges were pursued.

She later provided testimony that included him allegedly throwing her to the floor, records show.

A probable cause document shows he threatened to kill the ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child if she reported him.

Russell had been on paid administrative leave since October, Sunnyside Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said. The department was investigating him for conduct and domestic issues.

A second internal investigation was planned related to the criminal charges, Bailey said. Both were dropped when Russell resigned.