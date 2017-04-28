We need to protect freedom of speech

DAILY SUN NEWS EDITORIAL

Berkeley; Coulter. Prosser; Brown.

The battle over free speech is raging across the country and the Lower Yakima Valley is no exception.

While there are very obvious differences between University of California-Berkeley and conservative firebrand Ann Coulter and the Prosser School District and its assistant librarian Peggy Brown, the basic issue is the same — our constitutional right to free speech.

Coulter’s planned speech was initially shot down by the university officials purportedly concerned about safety. Brown, too, was kicked off campus for, you guessed it, safety reasons.

But since when do we as Americans approve and accept riots and threats over free speech?

The 1st Amendment expressly states Congress shall make no laws “abridging the freedom of speech.” And in Chaplinsky v. New Hampshire, the U.S. Supreme Court essentially created the “fighting words” doctrine, which says inciting a riot does not fall within the right.

It would appear that our educational system — from local school districts to renowned universities — have it all wrong.

Like her opinions or not, Coulter should have been speaking yesterday on the Berkeley campus in California. Those causing any riot or threatening bodily injury should be in jail.

Likewise in Prosser, Brown should be back in her job — Superintendent Ray Tolcalcher has said she didn’t violate any district policies with her anti-illegal alien comments. Those threatening violence or possible riots should be facing charges.

As Americans, we can have differences of opinion without turning to threats and fisticuffs. We can have civil discourse, if we insist on it and demand our constitutional rights be kept intact.

Berkeley, Prosser and other educational institutions professing tolerance should practice what they preach rather than rewarding those who turn to threats and acts of violence.