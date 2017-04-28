Zillah seeks project bids

ZILLAH — The city is seeking contractors to bid on a road project to improve First Avenue.
Bids will be opened at 11 a.m. on May 9, records show. The estimated project cost is $780,000.
Call City Clerk Sharon Bounds at 509-829-5151 for details.
